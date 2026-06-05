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JAILED FIVE TIMES Norwich Migrant Farhad Hosnavi Jailed for Repeated Asylum Hotel and Police Station Vandalism

Norwich Migrant Farhad Hosnavi Jailed for Repeated Asylum Hotel and Police Station Vandalism

Farhad Hosnavi, 27, an Iranian asylum seeker and small boat migrant, has been jailed for the fifth time in three years after causing over £10,000 in damage to a Norwich asylum hotel and the city’s main police station. His latest offences involved smashing doors at Bethel Street police station in late April and early May 2024, continuing a cycle of vandalism soon after his release.

Repeated Damage Cycle

Hosnavi has repeatedly targeted the Holiday Inn Express asylum hotel, where he resides, causing damage shortly after leaving prison. Notably, on his release day in December 2024, he threw rocks through hotel windows before being returned to custody.

Police Station Attacks

The most recent offences involved smashing doors at Norwich’s Bethel Street police station. Hosnavi admitted these charges during a court hearing on Monday, reinforcing his history of criminal damage.

Previous Sentences And Deportation Issues

Hosnavi’s past convictions include a 12-month prison sentence and multiple warnings about deportation. However, complications over returning him to Iran have so far prevented his removal from the UK.

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Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

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