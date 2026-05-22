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POLICE SHOOTING Man Shot by Police After Vehicle Driven at Officers in Bury

Man Shot by Police After Vehicle Driven at Officers in Bury

A 20-year-old man was shot by police in Whitefield, Bury, after he drove a vehicle at officers during a stop attempt on Bury New Road at around 3pm on Friday, Greater manchester/">Manchester Police said.

Attempted Vehicle Stop

Police officers tried to pull over a car, but the driver failed to stop and drove directly towards the officers in an effort to escape.

Firearm Discharged

A firearms officer discharged their weapon, striking the driver in the arm. The man was taken to the hospital with injuries described by police as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Arrest On Drug Charges

The 20-year-old white British man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. No police officers were injured during the incident.

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