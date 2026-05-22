Watch Live
  • Home
  • Court News - UK News

CRACK DEALER JAILED Canterbury Drug Dealer Kristian Mata Jailed for Supplying Crack Cocaine

Canterbury Drug Dealer Kristian Mata Jailed for Supplying Crack Cocaine

Kristian Mata, 19, of King’s Road, Canterbury, has been jailed for 3 years and 4 months after admitting involvement in the supply of crack cocaine. The sentence was handed down at Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday 14 May 2026, following a focused police investigation into a class A drug supply line in the city.

Police Crack Drug Network

In September 2025, detectives identified phone numbers linked to known drug users around Canterbury. Further enquiries, including CCTV reviews, connected those phones to an address associated with Mata, a Slovakian national.

Swift Arrest And Charge

Mata was arrested on 18 September 2025 and charged the next day. He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, leading to his custodial sentence at Canterbury Crown Court.

Detectives Statement

“The harm that class A drugs cause in our communities is undisputed and their misuse often fuels exploitation, violence and wider criminality. Through proactivity and determination, this investigation has resulted in the disruption of a drugs line and a dealer brought to justice, with Mata now rightly behind bars,” said Detective Constable Martin Aird. “We will never give up pursuing those involved in the supply of drugs. We are relentless in our efforts to identify, target and dismantle their criminal networks and remain committed to stamping out the misery they bring to vulnerable people and local residents.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Met Police Officer Convicted of 2018 Rape in South London

DIRTY COP Met Police Officer Convicted of 2018 Rape in South London

UK News
Remembering Lee Rigby 13 Years After Woolwich Murder

MEMORIAL TRIBUTE Remembering Lee Rigby 13 Years After Woolwich Murder

UK News
Mother’s Plea Against Knife Crime After Son’s Moss Side Stabbing Death

KNIFE WARNING Mother’s Plea Against Knife Crime After Son’s Moss Side Stabbing Death

UK News
Devizes Man Fined £2,000 for Drink Driving and Speeding in Residential Zone

DRUNK ESCAPES JAIL Devizes Man Fined £2,000 for Drink Driving and Speeding in Residential Zone

UK News
Former Leeds Teacher Richard Whitaker Jailed for Child Abuse Images

SICKO TEACHER JAILED Former Leeds Teacher Richard Whitaker Jailed for Child Abuse Images

Court News, UK News
Three Dead After Two-Car Crash on Northumberland A1 Near Alnwick

CRASH TRAGEDY Three Dead After Two-Car Crash on Northumberland A1 Near Alnwick

Breaking News, UK News
Man Claims Self-Defence in New Cross Stabbing Murder Trial

IT WASN'T ME Man Claims Self-Defence in New Cross Stabbing Murder Trial

UK News
4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gran Canaria and Canary Islands

QUAKE ALERT 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gran Canaria and Canary Islands

Breaking News, UK News
Motorcyclist Dies After Collision with Jeep Near Wroughton

FATAL COLLISION Motorcyclist Dies After Collision with Jeep Near Wroughton

UK News
Man Jailed for Antisemitic Threats in Hackney Targeting Jewish Community

HATE CRIMES Man Jailed for Antisemitic Threats in Hackney Targeting Jewish Community

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Critically Injured After E-Bike Crash in Bilston

EBIKE CRASH Man Critically Injured After E-Bike Crash in Bilston

UK News
Man Critically Injured After E-Bike Crash in Bilston

Man Critically Injured After E-Bike Crash in Bilston

UK News
TV Presenter Judith Chalmers Dies Aged 90 After Alzheimer’s Battle

TV TRIBUTE TV Presenter Judith Chalmers Dies Aged 90 After Alzheimer’s Battle

UK News
TV Presenter Judith Chalmers Dies Aged 90 After Alzheimer’s Battle

TV Presenter Judith Chalmers Dies Aged 90 After Alzheimer’s Battle

UK News
Jury Discharged in Leeds Murder Trial of Ian Watkins Prison Attack

Jury Discharged in Leeds Murder Trial of Ian Watkins Prison Attack

UK News
Jury Discharged in Leeds Murder Trial of Ian Watkins Prison Attack

Jury Discharged in Leeds Murder Trial of Ian Watkins Prison Attack

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Person Dies in Fatal Incident on Clapham High Street

FATAL INCIDENT Person Dies in Fatal Incident on Clapham High Street

UK News
Person Dies in Fatal Incident on Clapham High Street

Person Dies in Fatal Incident on Clapham High Street

UK News
Waltham Abbey Blaze Sparks Evacuation Near Sewardstone Road Care Home

FIRE EVACUATION Waltham Abbey Blaze Sparks Evacuation Near Sewardstone Road Care Home

Breaking News, UK News
Waltham Abbey Blaze Sparks Evacuation Near Sewardstone Road Care Home

Waltham Abbey Blaze Sparks Evacuation Near Sewardstone Road Care Home

Breaking News, UK News
Suspected Car Thief Arrested and Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Thanet

SWIFT RESPONCE Suspected Car Thief Arrested and Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Thanet

UK News
Suspected Car Thief Arrested and Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Thanet

Suspected Car Thief Arrested and Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Thanet

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Trowbridge Man Andrew Hews Jailed Six Years for Rape

BRUTAL ATTACK Trowbridge Man Andrew Hews Jailed Six Years for Rape

UK News
Trowbridge Man Andrew Hews Jailed Six Years for Rape

Trowbridge Man Andrew Hews Jailed Six Years for Rape

UK News
Police Seek Man Over Upskirting at Seven Sisters Station London

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Seek Man Over Upskirting at Seven Sisters Station London

UK News
Police Seek Man Over Upskirting at Seven Sisters Station London

Police Seek Man Over Upskirting at Seven Sisters Station London

UK News
Three Sisters Drowned Off Brighton Beach in Tragic Family Loss

SEA TRAGEDY Three Sisters Drowned Off Brighton Beach in Tragic Family Loss

UK News
Three Sisters Drowned Off Brighton Beach in Tragic Family Loss

Three Sisters Drowned Off Brighton Beach in Tragic Family Loss

UK News
Watch Live