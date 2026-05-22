Canterbury Drug Dealer Kristian Mata Jailed for Supplying Crack Cocaine

Kristian Mata, 19, of King’s Road, Canterbury, has been jailed for 3 years and 4 months after admitting involvement in the supply of crack cocaine. The sentence was handed down at Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday 14 May 2026, following a focused police investigation into a class A drug supply line in the city.

Police Crack Drug Network

In September 2025, detectives identified phone numbers linked to known drug users around Canterbury. Further enquiries, including CCTV reviews, connected those phones to an address associated with Mata, a Slovakian national.

Swift Arrest And Charge

Mata was arrested on 18 September 2025 and charged the next day. He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, leading to his custodial sentence at Canterbury Crown Court.

Detectives Statement