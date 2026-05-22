Canterbury Drug Dealer Kristian Mata Jailed for Supplying Crack Cocaine

Kristian Mata, 19, of King’s Road, Canterbury, has been jailed for 3 years and 4 months after admitting involvement in the supply of crack cocaine. The sentence was handed down at Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday 14 May 2026, following a focused police investigation into a class A drug supply line in the city.
Police Crack Drug Network
In September 2025, detectives identified phone numbers linked to known drug users around Canterbury. Further enquiries, including CCTV reviews, connected those phones to an address associated with Mata, a Slovakian national.
Swift Arrest And Charge
Mata was arrested on 18 September 2025 and charged the next day. He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, leading to his custodial sentence at Canterbury Crown Court.
Detectives Statement
“The harm that class A drugs cause in our communities is undisputed and their misuse often fuels exploitation, violence and wider criminality. Through proactivity and determination, this investigation has resulted in the disruption of a drugs line and a dealer brought to justice, with Mata now rightly behind bars,” said Detective Constable Martin Aird. “We will never give up pursuing those involved in the supply of drugs. We are relentless in our efforts to identify, target and dismantle their criminal networks and remain committed to stamping out the misery they bring to vulnerable people and local residents.”