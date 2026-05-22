Person Dies in Fatal Incident on Clapham High Street

A person has died following a road traffic incident on Clapham High Street, London, at 11:05am on 22 May. The London Ambulance Service, including London’s Air Ambulance, attended the scene but the individual was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, prompting a police response and street closure.

Emergency Response Deployed

The London Ambulance Service received reports of the incident and dispatched multiple units, including fast response paramedics and an incident response officer, alongside the London Air Ambulance charity’s team to provide urgent care.

Clapham High Street Shutdown

At the time of reporting, Clapham High Street remains closed in both directions. This disruption has resulted in the diversion of at least five bus routes affecting local traffic and travel.

Tragic Outcome Confirmed

Despite immediate medical intervention, a person was sadly confirmed dead at the scene. Emergency services continue to manage the area while awaiting further information from the Metropolitan Police.

Awaiting Official Police Statement

The Metropolitan Police have yet to release an official statement regarding the circumstances of the incident. Investigations are ongoing.