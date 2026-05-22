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COP CHARGED Wiltshire Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Assaulting 13-Year-Old in Chippenham

Wiltshire Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Assaulting 13-Year-Old in Chippenham

A Wiltshire Police officer has admitted assaulting a 13-year-old boy outside Monkton Park police station in Chippenham during the early hours of 14 October 2025. PC Daniel Rusling pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 21 May and will return for a hearing on 30 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is leading an ongoing independent investigation into the case, covering both criminal charges and police misconduct.

Officer Faces Serious Charges

PC Rusling was charged with one count of assault by beating following the incident last year. His court appearance included a guilty plea, prompting an expedited gross misconduct hearing within Wiltshire Police.

Independent Investigation Underway

The IOPC is overseeing all aspects of this investigation to ensure transparency and accountability in this sensitive case involving a minor.

Police Leadership Responds

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Cooper said: “I fully appreciate the impact this case will have on our communities. As police officers, our primary function is to protect those most vulnerable in our communities. Clearly, this officer’s actions have gone against everything we stand for. It is important that we preserve the integrity of the ongoing, independent investigation, but I am committed to keeping our communities updated on this matter.”

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Topics :CrimePolice

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