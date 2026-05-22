Waltham Abbey Blaze Sparks Evacuation Near Sewardstone Road Care Home

Emergency services tackled a major fire off Sewardstone Road in Waltham Abbey, Essex, prompting the evacuation of several residents and workers on Sunday. The blaze broke out near Northfield Nursery, with thick black smoke visible from miles away, forcing people to leave their homes and nearby care homes as firefighters worked to contain the flames.

Residents Forced Out

Staff at Kinglea Court care home opposite the fire assisted evacuees, handing out water and snacks. Several households, including some with pets, were displaced temporarily by the incident. Witnesses described hearing loud explosions and glass shattering as the fire spread.

Smoke Seen Miles Away

The thick black smoke generated by the fire drifted across the area, reportedly visible as far as Upshire. Many locals reported the strong smell of burning oil in the air during the height of the blaze, which caused significant alarm in the community.

Fire Contained, but Scene Active

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire is now extinguished, but emergency crews remain on site to monitor the situation. Essex Police are also present, managing the scene and ensuring public safety.

Community Reacts

“You could hear explosions and glass breaking. The smoke was huge, clouds were black, smelt almost like oil,” said local resident Karen Nell on social media.

Authorities have been approached for further updates as investigations into the cause continue.