Trowbridge Man Andrew Hews Jailed Six Years for Rape

Andrew Hews, 38, from Trowbridge, has been sentenced to six years imprisonment after being found guilty of rape. The offence occurred in Trowbridge and came to light following a court hearing at Salisbury Crown Court on 20 May 2026. Wiltshire Police prosecuted following a detailed investigation into Hews filming himself raping a sleeping woman and showing her the footage afterwards.

Brutal Abuse Revealed

Hews carried out the assault while the victim was asleep, then forced her to confront the recorded evidence of his crime. Detectives expressed grave concern at his lack of remorse throughout the case.

Police Statement

Det Con Danielle Swanborough said: “Hews has shown no remorse for his actions, pleading not guilty and forcing his victim to relive her ordeal in court. He raped the woman and filmed his actions on his phone. I am pleased that he has been given a custodial sentence and a restraining order preventing him from contacting his victim and her children directly or indirectly for the next decade. I hope this provides them with some form of closure and the opportunity to move on with their lives.”

Victim Praised For Courage

The detective also lauded the victim’s bravery in reporting the assault and giving evidence during the trial, acknowledging the trauma she faced during the proceedings. Authorities urge any sexual assault victims to come forward for support and justice.

Support And Resources

If you have been a victim of sexual assault, contact Wiltshire Police on 101. If you are not ready to speak to police, confidential advice is available online here. You can also locate your nearest Sexual Assault Referral Centre through First Light Swindon & Wiltshire for further support.