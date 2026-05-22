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NO REMORSE Trowbridge Man Jailed for Filming Rape of Sleeping Woman

Trowbridge Man Jailed for Filming Rape of Sleeping Woman

A 38-year-old man from Trowbridge has been jailed for filming himself raping a sleeping woman, following a trial at Salisbury Crown Court. Andrew Hews, of Frome Road, was sentenced on 20 May to six years in prison. Despite clear evidence on his mobile phone, Hews denied the offence, forcing his victim to endure the trauma of a court trial. Wiltshire Police confirmed the man had shown no remorse and was also slapped with an indefinite restraining order to protect the victim and her children.

Shocking Digital Evidence

Investigators uncovered videos on Hews’ phone capturing the assault, which played a key role in securing his conviction. The explicit recordings left the police and the court with irrefutable proof of the crime.

No Remorse Shown

DC Danielle Swanborough of Wiltshire Police highlighted how Hews pleaded not guilty, prolonging the victim’s ordeal through the trial. “He has shown no remorse for his actions,” she said. “The restraining order will ensure no contact with the victim and her children for at least ten years.”

Victims Courage Praised

Police praised the victim for her bravery in reporting the attack and giving evidence in court despite the distressing circumstances. Authorities urged anyone subjected to sexual assault to come forward and help bring offenders to justice.

Long-term Protection Order

The indefinite restraining order imposed on Hews bans all direct or indirect contact with the victim and her children, providing long-lasting protection beyond his six-year imprisonment.

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