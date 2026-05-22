Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

OPEN RELATIONSHIP Lily Phillips’s Boyfriend Fully Supports Her Sex Work: ‘She Comes Home To Me’

Lily Phillips’s Boyfriend Fully Supports Her Sex Work: ‘She Comes Home To Me’

Lily Phillips’s boyfriend Sam has spoken out about their relationship, revealing he has no concerns about her being with other men. The couple, known for their openness, live in the UK and have gained attention for their unconventional approach, especially given Lily’s work in the adult entertainment industry. Sam says his confidence in their bond is grounded in trust and respect.

Unshaken by Lily’s Work

Sam, originally from Australia, openly praises Lily’s professional attitude towards her sex work, highlighting the effort she puts into it. He told fans, “I don’t get jealous at all. She comes home to me at the end of the day.” His secure mindset contrasts with traditional jealousies often seen in relationships.

Respecting The Art

Describing Lily’s adult performances as “a form of art,” Sam shows deep admiration for her dedication. He emphasises that he sees her as a human being first and foremost, which shapes his supportive stance.

Monogamy With Boundaries

Lily offered to let Sam see other women to balance their arrangement, but he declined, preferring to remain monogamous. However, their understanding allows Lily certain freedoms within her profession, with one rule from Sam being no kissing other men during her work, though other acts are accepted.

Love Redefined

The couple’s open dialogue and mutual respect challenge traditional relationship norms. Their dynamic, grounded in honesty and clear boundaries, offers a fresh take on modern love. Fans wishing them well see them as a strong and happy couple navigating life transparently.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Mother’s Plea Against Knife Crime After Son’s Moss Side Stabbing Death

KNIFE WARNING Mother’s Plea Against Knife Crime After Son’s Moss Side Stabbing Death

UK News
Devizes Man Fined £2,000 for Drink Driving and Speeding in Residential Zone

DRUNK ESCAPES JAIL Devizes Man Fined £2,000 for Drink Driving and Speeding in Residential Zone

UK News
Former Leeds Teacher Richard Whitaker Jailed for Child Abuse Images

SICKO TEACHER JAILED Former Leeds Teacher Richard Whitaker Jailed for Child Abuse Images

Court News, UK News
Three Dead After Two-Car Crash on Northumberland A1 Near Alnwick

CRASH TRAGEDY Three Dead After Two-Car Crash on Northumberland A1 Near Alnwick

Breaking News, UK News
Man Claims Self-Defence in New Cross Stabbing Murder Trial

IT WASN'T ME Man Claims Self-Defence in New Cross Stabbing Murder Trial

UK News
4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gran Canaria and Canary Islands

QUAKE ALERT 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gran Canaria and Canary Islands

Breaking News, UK News
Motorcyclist Dies After Collision with Jeep Near Wroughton

FATAL COLLISION Motorcyclist Dies After Collision with Jeep Near Wroughton

UK News
Man Jailed for Antisemitic Threats in Hackney Targeting Jewish Community

HATE CRIMES Man Jailed for Antisemitic Threats in Hackney Targeting Jewish Community

UK News
Fatal Crash in Northolt on Eastcote Lane Claims One Life

FATAL CRASH Fatal Crash in Northolt on Eastcote Lane Claims One Life

Breaking News, UK News
Reform UK Stands By Makerfield Candidate Over Offensive Social Media Claims

PARTY BACKLASH Reform UK Stands By Makerfield Candidate Over Offensive Social Media Claims

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Jury Discharged in Leeds Murder Trial of Ian Watkins Prison Attack

Jury Discharged in Leeds Murder Trial of Ian Watkins Prison Attack

UK News
Jury Discharged in Leeds Murder Trial of Ian Watkins Prison Attack

Jury Discharged in Leeds Murder Trial of Ian Watkins Prison Attack

UK News
Amber Heat Alerts Issued Across England Amid Rising Temperatures

HEAT WARNING Amber Heat Alerts Issued Across England Amid Rising Temperatures

UK News
Amber Heat Alerts Issued Across England Amid Rising Temperatures

Amber Heat Alerts Issued Across England Amid Rising Temperatures

UK News
Wiltshire Police Warn After Children Swim in Dangerous Purton Quarry

POLICE WARNING Wiltshire Police Warn After Children Swim in Dangerous Purton Quarry

UK News
Wiltshire Police Warn After Children Swim in Dangerous Purton Quarry

Wiltshire Police Warn After Children Swim in Dangerous Purton Quarry

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Suspected Car Thief Arrested and Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Thanet

SWIFT RESPONCE Suspected Car Thief Arrested and Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Thanet

UK News
Suspected Car Thief Arrested and Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Thanet

Suspected Car Thief Arrested and Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Thanet

UK News
Tom Hardy Fired From MobLand Ahead Of Season 3 Over On-Set Issues

SHOW SHAKE UP Tom Hardy Fired From MobLand Ahead Of Season 3 Over On-Set Issues

UK News
Tom Hardy Fired From MobLand Ahead Of Season 3 Over On-Set Issues

Tom Hardy Fired From MobLand Ahead Of Season 3 Over On-Set Issues

UK News
Three Men Hospitalised After Serious Incident in Little Billington Bedfordshire

TRIO SERIOULSY INJURED Three Men Hospitalised After Serious Incident in Little Billington Bedfordshire

Breaking News, UK News
Three Men Hospitalised After Serious Incident in Little Billington Bedfordshire

Three Men Hospitalised After Serious Incident in Little Billington Bedfordshire

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Three Sisters Drowned Off Brighton Beach in Tragic Family Loss

SEA TRAGEDY Three Sisters Drowned Off Brighton Beach in Tragic Family Loss

UK News
Three Sisters Drowned Off Brighton Beach in Tragic Family Loss

Three Sisters Drowned Off Brighton Beach in Tragic Family Loss

UK News
Fraudster Sentenced Over Fake Ancient Sculptures Sold via Sotheby’s London

UNCOVERED BY EXPERTS Fraudster Sentenced Over Fake Ancient Sculptures Sold via Sotheby’s London

UK News
Fraudster Sentenced Over Fake Ancient Sculptures Sold via Sotheby’s London

Fraudster Sentenced Over Fake Ancient Sculptures Sold via Sotheby’s London

UK News
Care Worker Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Vulnerable Residents in Kent

CARE ABUSE Care Worker Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Vulnerable Residents in Kent

UK News
Care Worker Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Vulnerable Residents in Kent

Care Worker Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Vulnerable Residents in Kent

UK News
Watch Live