Man dies after fall from Marlands shopping centre car park in Southampton

A man has died after falling from a height at the Marlands Shopping Centre car park in Southampton. Emergency services were called to Western Esplanade at around 3.44pm on Monday (10 August) after reports that a man had fallen and suffered serious injuries. The ambulance service alerted police to the incident. Despite the efforts of emergency crews, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Police cordon and screening erected

Police sealed off a large section of the Marlands car park following the incident. White screening was erected across one of the entrance lanes while officers carried out enquiries at the scene. The circumstances leading up to the man’s fall are now being established. Police said a file will be prepared for the coroner. The Marlands is one of Southampton city centre’s main shopping centres, and the incident prompted a visible emergency response in the area throughout Monday afternoon and evening.

Enquiries continue

At this stage, there is no suggestion of suspicious circumstances in the information released. The coroner is expected to consider the circumstances surrounding the death as part of the formal process.