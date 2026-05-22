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TRAFFIC CHAOS Sheppey Crossing Closure Triggers Massive Traffic Jam Ahead of Bank Holiday

Sheppey Crossing Closure Triggers Massive Traffic Jam Ahead of Bank Holiday

Thousands of motorists faced delays of up to two hours as the Sheppey Crossing was closed for emergency repairs on the A249, blocking access to the Isle of Sheppey ahead of the busy May bank holiday weekend. National Highways confirmed the road closure on Friday due to buckled expansion joints caused by the recent heatwave, disrupting both regular and school bus traffic.

Eight-mile Tailbacks

Queues stretched back past Bobbing and through Iwade village, with drivers stuck across an eight-mile stretch trying to reach Sheerness. Swale Councillor Mike Whiting highlighted the severity, explaining his struggle to make a 2pm meeting due to the massive tailbacks.

Emergency Repairs Underway

Engineers were repairing the defective joints, work that required daylight and could not be completed in a single shift. FM Conway Ltd, responsible for maintenance, explained the repairs included removing and replacing the faulty bridge joints and that the work extended longer than initially planned.

Alternative Routes And Frustration

Traffic heading to the Island had to divert via the Kingsferry lift bridge, known for previous congestion issues. Taxi operator Neil McLenna shared concerns about elderly passengers stranded during the lengthy delay. Suggestions have been made to improve traffic flow near Cowstead Corner roundabout and consider temporary one-way systems on the lift bridge during repairs.

History Of Delays

Many long-term residents recalled similar hold-ups from when the Isle of Sheppey was served solely by the lift bridge, expressing frustration at the recurring maintenance problems on the £100 million four-lane bridge opened in 2006. Critics have warned that the frequent need for repairs raises safety concerns amid increasing traffic volumes.

Official Statements

FM Conway Ltd stressed that the repair timing was scheduled for a lower traffic weekend instead of peak workdays, coordinating around other local roadworks. The company has also confirmed it does not compensate motorists for delays caused by maintenance on the network.

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