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SERIAL RAPIST Folkestone Man Jailed 20 Years for Raping Two Women

Folkestone Man Jailed 20 Years for Raping Two Women

A 38-year-old man from Folkestone has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two women and subjecting them to sustained physical and sexual abuse. Harry Arnold, formerly of The Street, Newington, was convicted following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court, marking the end of a multi-year police investigation into his crimes.

Abuse Court

Kent Police launched the investigation in February 2020 after one victim reported Arnold’s previous offending. He was arrested shortly after and a second victim later came forward. Both women, who were strangers to each other, endured humiliation and sexual torture as Arnold exploited them without consent.

Complex Evidence Led To Conviction

Specialist detectives conducted a detailed inquiry, analysing 15 electronic devices, extensive medical records, and multiple witness statements. This thorough evidence gathering led to charges being brought against Arnold and a case presented to the Crown Prosecution Service in February 2023.

Two Trials Secure Guilty Verdicts

Arnold initially pleaded not guilty but was convicted in February 2025 of controlling and coercive behaviour. A jury could not reach a unanimous decision on rape charges, prompting a retrial in March 2026. The second trial resulted in his conviction for multiple counts of rape against both victims.

Harsh Sentence And Lifetime Restrictions

Sentenced on 13 May 2026, Arnold received 20 years in prison plus an additional three years on licence. He will be on the sex offender register for life, subject to a restraining order, and barred indefinitely from working with children or vulnerable people.

Officer Praises Victims And Police

Detective Constable Lizzie Burridge said: “This significant sentence reflects the courage of the victims and the dedication of Kent Police. They endured severe abuse and lengthy trials to see justice done. We remain committed to pursuing sex offenders and protecting the community.”

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