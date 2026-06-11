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BEACH CLEAN UP Over 20 Tonnes of Rubbish Cleared From Brighton Seafront in Bank Holiday Weekend

Over 20 Tonnes of Rubbish Cleared From Brighton Seafront in Bank Holiday Weekend

Brighton & Hove City Council has removed more than 20 tonnes of rubbish from Brighton seafront over the recent May bank holiday weekend after a surge of visitors left large amounts of litter behind. Despite the council’s extensive waste management efforts and dozens of bins along the seafront, hot weather and big crowds overwhelmed the existing facilities, creating environmental and financial challenges for the city.

Record Rubbish Volumes

The warm May bank holiday saw tens of thousands flock to Brighton’s coastline, pushing waste collections to their limits. While many beachgoers disposed of rubbish properly, overflowing bins meant large amounts of waste were left beside them, requiring urgent clearance.

Council’s Waste Strategy

Brighton & Hove City Council has invested in 54 refurbished bins along the seafront and deploys extra cleaning crews and vans during peak times to manage increased litter. However, these measures frequently struggle to keep up during busy bank holiday periods and summer weekends.

Environmental And Economic Impact

Tourism is a major driver for Brighton, attracting over 11 million visitors annually and supporting local businesses. Councillor Tim Rowkins, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Net Zero and Environmental Services, stressed the importance of public responsibility, saying: “We ask visitors to use the bins provided, or if they are full, to take their rubbish home with them. If everyone takes responsibility, we can keep our seafront clean and enjoyable for all.”

Call To Action

With temperatures expected to climb again this weekend, the council urges visitors to protect Brighton’s iconic coastline by disposing of rubbish responsibly and easing pressure on cleaning teams.

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