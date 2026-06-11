Halifax Man Jailed 12 Years for Serious Sexual Abuse and Assault

A 48-year-old man from Halifax has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the serious physical and sexual abuse of a woman. Neil Allsopp, of Ash Tree Road, Mixenden, admitted to assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, sexual assault by penetration, and intentional strangulation. The sentence was handed down on Monday 8 June at Bradford Crown Court, where he was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Horrific Injuries Detailed

The court heard the victim sustained multiple severe injuries, including fractured ribs, a fractured spine, and a fractured sternum, and that bleach was poured over her during the assault.

Victims Courage In Court

“The attack left me with physical, emotional, and mental affects. I constantly feel judged by what happened and if anyone says anything about what happened, I tell them that I survived; but I am not sure how.”

Police Praise Victim’s Bravery

PC Alice Dalton of Calderdale District Police said: “We welcome the significant sentence of Allsopp. He deserves to be in jail for a very long time. The victim has shown immense courage and bravery in reporting these crimes to us. West Yorkshire Police take all reports of this nature seriously and will thoroughly investigate to get justice for victims.”

Support For Victims

If you have been abused and would like to report it or seek help, visit West Yorkshire Police sexual assault support for guidance and resources.