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CRIME UPDATE Ilfracombe Police Clamp Down on Crime and Reassure Community

Ilfracombe Police Clamp Down on Crime and Reassure Community

Devon & Cornwall Police have responded to Ilfracombe councillors’ concerns over shoplifting, street violence, and anti-social behaviour in the seaside town. Inspector Joey Lester, responsible for Ilfracombe and nearby areas, addressed public worries sparked by online reports, assuring residents and visitors that Ilfracombe remains safe as the busy summer season approaches.

Focused Police Intervention

Inspector Lester confirmed recent arrests of two youths linked to criminal damage, assaults, and thefts. In addition, four individuals received final written warnings for persistent anti-social behaviour. Officers are collaborating with North Devon Council and Ilfracombe College to roll out preventative programmes targeting trouble spots.

Falling Crime Figures

Latest statistics reveal a 6% drop in violence and sexual offences in Ilfracombe over the last year. Overall crime levels show a positive trend, with a more than 50% decrease over the past decade due to sustained policing efforts and local partnerships.  

Criminal Behaviour Order Enforced

Kevin Trigg, 39, with no fixed address, was handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him from Ilfracombe and surrounding areas following repeated anti-social conduct. Despite missing a court hearing, the CBO was granted to prevent further issues. Trigg was subsequently arrested again for possession of class B drugs, public order offences, and breaching the CBO. He remains in custody awaiting sentencing.

Community Protection Actions

Supported by North Devon Homes, the police secured a closure order on a disruptive property in Oak Tree Gardens that caused trouble for 12 months. The tenant has been barred from accessing housing services to protect neighbours and restore peace.

Police Urge Public To Report

Inspector Lester called on locals to report suspicious behaviour, promising police will listen and take action. Increased patrols and a visible policing presence will continue to ensure Ilfracombe remains safe. Anti-social behaviour can be reported online or by calling 101. For emergencies, the public should always dial 999.

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