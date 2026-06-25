YouTube Prankster Augustine Mitchell Denied Bail Ahead of Lewisham Rape Trial

Augustine Mitchell, a YouTube prankster known as LV General, was denied bail at Woolwich Crown Court as he awaits trial for an alleged Lewisham rape offence that allegedly took place on May 24. The 37-year-old from Ladywell appeared via video link from HMP Belmarsh on June 25 alongside co-defendant Marcel Johnson, 39, who attended in person. Both men pleaded not guilty to the rape charges, with a trial set for October 2024.

Bail Refused For LV General

Judge Ben Gumpert KC refused Augustine Mitchell’s bail application, remanding him in custody until the trial date. In contrast, co-defendant Marcel Johnson was granted conditional bail after the hearing.

Defendants Face Serious Charges

Mitchell faces one count of rape linked to the Lewisham incident, while Johnson is charged with two counts of rape. Both men deny all allegations and are due to stand trial later this year.

YouTube Career In Spotlight

Mitchell, who gained a following for prank and challenge videos on his YouTube channel LV General, has more than 100,000 subscribers. He also collaborated with UK creators and the football fan channel AFTV, building his profile online before the allegations emerged.

Next Steps Court

The Lewisham rape trial is scheduled for October 2026, highlighting ongoing court proceedings connected to serious allegations against the two men.