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COURT JUSTICE Tarek Miah Jailed 15 Years for Child Rape and Grooming in West Sussex

Tarek Miah Jailed 15 Years for Child Rape and Grooming in West Sussex

A 20-year-old man from Worthing, West Sussex, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison at Portsmouth Crown Court after admitting multiple charges, including raping a 12-year-old girl and grooming a nine-year-old child online. The offences, which took place in 2023 and 2024, were committed using social media platforms TikTok and Snapchat, involving vulnerable victims.

Child Abuse Conviction

Tarek Miah, who moved to the UK from Bangladesh at age three, targeted his victims online before meeting the 12-year-old autistic girl in person. Prosecutors revealed he raped the girl on four separate occasions, including at his home and in cars, without using protection. The victim described ongoing trauma and flashbacks affecting her schooling and personal safety.

Online Grooming Exposure

Miah also groomed a nine-year-old girl via videos, sending indecent material and coercing her to record sexual acts. Although he never met her, the impact on the child’s mental health was significant, with her mother describing severe emotional confusion and loss of innocence.

Risk To Public

The court was told Miah continues to pose a very high risk to female children. His probation report suggested cultural factors may have influenced his attitude, but he was expected to adhere to UK laws and moral standards. During bail, Miah attempted further contact with vulnerable girls online.

Judges Statement And Sentence

Judge Michael Bowes KC labelled Miah’s crimes as repeated sexual offences and imposed a 15-year prison term plus three years on licence. An 18-year restraining order prevents him from contacting the victims. The judge highlighted the serious threat Miah poses to public safety, particularly to young girls.

Victims Impact

Victims and their families described profound psychological harm and ongoing struggles. The 12-year-old girl’s mother noted her daughter became withdrawn and fearful, while the younger girl’s mother spoke of heartbreak over the destroyed childhood and low self-worth caused by Miah’s actions.

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