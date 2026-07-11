Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HORRIFIC ATTACK Man jailed for 23 years for murdering much-loved Cambridge barber

Man jailed for 23 years for murdering much-loved Cambridge barber

A man who admitted murdering a well-known Cambridge barber by stabbing him 17 times has been jailed for 23 years. Liam Rush, 31, was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday, 9 July, after previously pleading guilty to the murder of Granville Graham, 58. The court heard that Rush fatally attacked Mr Graham inside his room at a hostel on Chesterton Road, Cambridge, during the early hours of 25 February 2025.

Stabbed 17 times

An investigation by Cambridgeshire Police found that Rush visited Mr Graham’s room twice on the evening of 24 February. His first visit lasted around eight minutes before he left and later returned, remaining in the room for approximately 34 minutes. Investigators said Mr Graham was not heard calling for help following the first visit. During the second visit, Rush stabbed Mr Graham 17 times, causing fatal injuries.

Evidence left behind

After the attack, Rush fled the scene, leaving behind an Anglo Arms knife, which investigators recovered. Police also found traces of Mr Graham’s blood on a door and gate used by Rush as he left the hostel. Around eight hours later, Rush walked into Parkside Police Station and handed himself in. He was subsequently charged with murder and later admitted the offence.

Community devastated

Mr Graham was a well-known and respected barber in Cambridge, with his death prompting an outpouring of tributes from friends, customers and members of the local community. Sentencing Rush, the court imposed a 23-year prison sentence for the murder. Detectives said the conviction brings a lengthy investigation to a close and thanked witnesses who assisted officers throughout the inquiry.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
High Street closed after serious crash in Sidcup as emergency services respond

AVOID THE AREA High Street closed after serious crash in Sidcup as emergency services respond

UK News
Forensic expert tells court baby’s DNA found on hairdryer nozzle in Aberdeen murder trial

DNA LINKS Forensic expert tells court baby’s DNA found on hairdryer nozzle in Aberdeen murder trial

UK News
Twelve fire engines battle major overnight blaze at industrial site in High Ongar

INDUSTRIAL INFERNO Twelve fire engines battle major overnight blaze at industrial site in High Ongar

UK News
SNP Councillor Suspended After Vote to Let Convicted Rapist Keep Taxi Operator’s Licence

SNP Councillor Suspended After Vote to Let Convicted Rapist Keep Taxi Operator’s Licence

UK News
Ann Widdecombe’s family break silence as police arrest 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder

WIDDECOMBE MURDER Ann Widdecombe’s family break silence as police arrest 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder

UK News
Man charged with murder after fatal Cowes house fire that claimed life of 24-year-old

MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder after fatal Cowes house fire that claimed life of 24-year-old

UK News
Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

LAKE TRAGEDY Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

UK News
People smugglers who hid Vietnamese migrants in lorries jailed after NCA investigation

SMUGGLERS LOCKED UP People smugglers who hid Vietnamese migrants in lorries jailed after NCA investigation

UK News
Wildfire breaks out at Devil’s Dyke as eight fire engines battle blaze in South Downs

WILDFIRE ERUPTS Wildfire breaks out at Devil’s Dyke as eight fire engines battle blaze in South Downs

UK News
Taylor Wimpey Fined £300k for Sewage Pollution in Sedgefield Stream

POLLLUTION FINED Taylor Wimpey Fined £300k for Sewage Pollution in Sedgefield Stream

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Family pay tribute to cyclist, 26, killed in Wilton collision

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Family pay tribute to cyclist, 26, killed in Wilton collision

UK News
Family pay tribute to cyclist, 26, killed in Wilton collision

Family pay tribute to cyclist, 26, killed in Wilton collision

UK News
Carli Lloyd refuses to apologise for criticism of Christian Pulisic despite injury revelation

LLOYD DEFIANT Carli Lloyd refuses to apologise for criticism of Christian Pulisic despite injury revelation

UK News
Carli Lloyd refuses to apologise for criticism of Christian Pulisic despite injury revelation

Carli Lloyd refuses to apologise for criticism of Christian Pulisic despite injury revelation

UK News
Woman injured and pet cat killed after suspected pit bull attack in Broadstairs

PITBALL ATTACK Woman injured and pet cat killed after suspected pit bull attack in Broadstairs

UK News
Woman injured and pet cat killed after suspected pit bull attack in Broadstairs

Woman injured and pet cat killed after suspected pit bull attack in Broadstairs

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Urgent appeal to find missing 82-year-old woman last seen in Ashford with black Labrador

FIND DIANA Urgent appeal to find missing 82-year-old woman last seen in Ashford with black Labrador

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 82-year-old woman last seen in Ashford with black Labrador

Urgent appeal to find missing 82-year-old woman last seen in Ashford with black Labrador

UK News
Grenfell fraudster jailed after trying to steal disaster support funds using a resident’s identity

WICKED HUMAN Grenfell fraudster jailed after trying to steal disaster support funds using a resident’s identity

UK News
Grenfell fraudster jailed after trying to steal disaster support funds using a resident’s identity

Grenfell fraudster jailed after trying to steal disaster support funds using a resident’s identity

UK News
Urgent search for missing 84-year-old woman last seen in Tonbridge

GRAVE CONCERNS Urgent search for missing 84-year-old woman last seen in Tonbridge

UK News
Urgent search for missing 84-year-old woman last seen in Tonbridge

Urgent search for missing 84-year-old woman last seen in Tonbridge

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police appeal to identify man after teenage girl sexually assaulted on Nottingham bus

BUS SEX ATTACK Police appeal to identify man after teenage girl sexually assaulted on Nottingham bus

UK News
Police appeal to identify man after teenage girl sexually assaulted on Nottingham bus

Police appeal to identify man after teenage girl sexually assaulted on Nottingham bus

UK News
Police release CCTV image after teenage girl, 16, sexually assaulted in Sheffield

SEX ASSAULT Police release CCTV image after teenage girl, 16, sexually assaulted in Sheffield

UK News
Police release CCTV image after teenage girl, 16, sexually assaulted in Sheffield

Police release CCTV image after teenage girl, 16, sexually assaulted in Sheffield

UK News
Disqualified Mustang driver jailed to await sentence after high-speed police pursuit near Swindon

POLICE BLUNDER Algerian predator caught trying to rape woman near Buckingham Palace was released for a year despite being detained at the scene

UK News
Disqualified Mustang driver jailed to await sentence after high-speed police pursuit near Swindon

Algerian predator caught trying to rape woman near Buckingham Palace was released for a year despite being detained at the scene

UK News
Watch Live