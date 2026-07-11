Man jailed for 23 years for murdering much-loved Cambridge barber

A man who admitted murdering a well-known Cambridge barber by stabbing him 17 times has been jailed for 23 years. Liam Rush, 31, was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday, 9 July, after previously pleading guilty to the murder of Granville Graham, 58. The court heard that Rush fatally attacked Mr Graham inside his room at a hostel on Chesterton Road, Cambridge, during the early hours of 25 February 2025.

Stabbed 17 times

An investigation by Cambridgeshire Police found that Rush visited Mr Graham’s room twice on the evening of 24 February. His first visit lasted around eight minutes before he left and later returned, remaining in the room for approximately 34 minutes. Investigators said Mr Graham was not heard calling for help following the first visit. During the second visit, Rush stabbed Mr Graham 17 times, causing fatal injuries.

Evidence left behind

After the attack, Rush fled the scene, leaving behind an Anglo Arms knife, which investigators recovered. Police also found traces of Mr Graham’s blood on a door and gate used by Rush as he left the hostel. Around eight hours later, Rush walked into Parkside Police Station and handed himself in. He was subsequently charged with murder and later admitted the offence.

Community devastated

Mr Graham was a well-known and respected barber in Cambridge, with his death prompting an outpouring of tributes from friends, customers and members of the local community. Sentencing Rush, the court imposed a 23-year prison sentence for the murder. Detectives said the conviction brings a lengthy investigation to a close and thanked witnesses who assisted officers throughout the inquiry.