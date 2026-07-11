Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries as two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was left with potentially life-changing injuries in an early-morning stabbing in the West Midlands. Emergency services were called to Clancey Way, Cradley, near Halesowen, shortly before 6am on Friday, 10 July, following reports that a man had been attacked. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s suffering from serious stab wounds. He received emergency treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital by West Midlands Ambulance Service. West Midlands Police confirmed that two men, aged 50 and 37, have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Both remain in police custody while detectives continue their investigation. Investigators believe the incident was an isolated attack involving people who were known to each other. Officers have increased patrols in the area to reassure local residents while enquiries continue. A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said officers are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attack. Residents reported seeing numerous police vehicles and ambulance crews in the normally quiet residential street as emergency services responded to the incident. Detectives are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage captured in the area around the time of the stabbing to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting log 658 of 10 July.