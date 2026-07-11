Police release CCTV image after teenage girl, 16, sexually assaulted in Sheffield

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify following the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Sheffield. South Yorkshire Police said the incident happened on Harrow Street at around 3.36pm on 25 April 2026, when the teenager was reportedly sexually assaulted. An investigation was launched immediately, with detectives carrying out extensive enquiries, including forensic examinations, witness and victim interviews, and a review of CCTV footage from the area. As part of the investigation, officers have now issued an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries. The man is described as Asian, around 6ft tall, with a slim, muscular build, dark stubble hair and a beard. At the time, he was wearing a blue T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms, and black and white trainers. Detectives are urging anyone who recognises the man or has information about the incident to come forward. Anyone who can help is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or reporting information online, quoting investigation number 14/76609/26. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.