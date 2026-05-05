Armed Police Detain Three in Taplow Wyeth Close Standoff

Armed police responded to an incident at a property on Wyeth Close, Taplow, Berkshire, where three young males have been detained. The National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter was deployed to assist officers, but has now left the scene. The police continue enquiries following reports of weapons being involved.

Police Operation Details

Eyewitnesses reported that the incident involved machetes and guns, though this has not yet been independently verified by authorities. Armed units were deployed to secure the area and manage the situation.

Suspects Detained

Three young men were taken into custody at the property. Police have not released further details on the nature of the charges or the ongoing investigation.

Air Support Role

The NPAS helicopter provided aerial support during the police response but has since departed, indicating that the immediate threat has been contained.

Ongoing Enquiries

While armed officers have left the scene, police investigations and enquiries remain ongoing at the Taplow location to determine the full circumstances of the event.