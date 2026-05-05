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FLIGHT DELAYS Manchester Airport Leads UK With Longest Flight Delays in 2024

Manchester Airport Leads UK With Longest Flight Delays in 2024

Passengers flying from Manchester Airport are enduring the longest average delays in the UK, with waiting times clocking in at 19 minutes and 30 seconds, according to recent data for 2024. This comes amid ongoing issues with air traffic congestion and staffing that are affecting airport punctuality across the country during busy travel periods.

Top UK Airports By Delay

  • Manchester – 19 mins 30 sec
  • Birmingham – 18 mins 42 sec
  • Bournemouth – 17 mins 18 sec
  • Southampton – 16 mins 36 sec
  • Gatwick – 16 mins 24 sec
  • Newcastle – 15 mins 48 sec
  • Leeds Bradford – 15 mins 36 sec
  • Stansted – 15 mins 36 sec
  • Edinburgh – 15 mins 24 sec
  • Teesside – 15 mins 6 sec

Impact On Airlines

Even seemingly modest average delays can trigger wider disruptions for airline schedules, especially at busy hubs where turnaround times are tightly controlled. This affects departure punctuality and could lead to cascading flight delays across networks.

Reasons Behind Delays

Industry experts attribute the delays to a mix of air traffic congestion, limited staffing, and capacity limits at key airports. These factors combine to put pressure on airport operations, resulting in longer wait times for passengers.

Regional Variations

While Manchester tops the list, some airports fare better in maintaining punctuality. Airports such as Heathrow and Belfast International report average delays closer to 12 minutes, reflecting differing local challenges and management.

Passenger Advice

Travellers are advised to check flight status regularly and allow extra time when travelling through airports with known delays to minimise disruption.

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