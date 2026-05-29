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PUBLIC OUTRAGE Manchester Airport Brothers Acquitted as Officers’ Kick Probe Continues

Manchester Airport Brothers Acquitted as Officers’ Kick Probe Continues

Two Rochdale brothers, Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 21, and Muhammad Amaad, 26, have been formally acquitted of assaulting PC Zachary Marsden at Manchester Airport. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided against a third trial after two juries failed to reach verdicts. Meanwhile, PC Marsden remains under investigation for kicking one of the brothers during the July 2024 incident that sparked widespread public outrage and protests across Greater Manchester.

No Third Trial

At Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, the CPS informed the judge that continuing with a third trial did not meet the “extreme gravity” standard required, despite the case’s high profile. Prosecutor Paul Greaney KC formally offered no evidence on the assault charges against PC Marsden, leading to not guilty verdicts for both brothers in relation to allegations against him.

Violent Airport Confrontation

The incident began when Mohammed Amaaz headbutted a holidaymaker at Starbucks in Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2. Shortly after, PC Marsden and two female colleagues caught up with the brothers. CCTV and bodycam footage showed that the officers were violently attacked, resulting in injuries, including a broken nose for PC Lydia Ward. During the melee, PC Marsden discharged a Taser, fearing an attempt to grab his firearm, before kicking Amaaz in the face after he fell.

Public Outcry And Police Response

The launch of mobile phone footage showing the kick to the face triggered protests outside Rochdale police station and a sit-in outside Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham’s office. Community leaders, including the Muslim Women’s Network UK’s chief executive, compared the footage to George Floyd’s death. Despite this, PC Marsden has not faced charges and remains under a criminal probe by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Ongoing Investigations

The IOPC confirmed its investigation is advanced but has expanded after new evidence surfaced in October 2025. Two other officers involved — one confronting bystanders filming the incident and another suspected of leaking CCTV footage — are also under criminal investigation.

Official Reactions Attack

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson expressed disappointment but respect for the verdict. He highlighted the frequency of assaults on officers in the region, with 35 assaults reported weekly. Meanwhile, Mohammed Amaaz awaits sentencing next month after previously being convicted of assaulting two female officers during the same incident.

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