Man Charged Over Basildon Teen Assault and Drug Offences

Mohammed Younas, 31, from Pitsea, is due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court charged with serious sexual and drug offences following a police investigation in Basildon. Officers responded to reports on 30 April after a teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped, taken to a secluded location in Ashlyns and assaulted.

Multiple Charges Laid

Younas faces five charges, including kidnap/false imprisonment, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, and possessing criminal property.

Swift Police Response

Police were alerted shortly after 6pm on Thursday 30 April. After extensive enquiries, Younas was arrested on Sunday 3 May and charged with the offences.

Court Appearance Scheduled

The accused is set to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 5 May to face the charges.