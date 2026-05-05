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MIGRANT CRISIS Man Charged Over Basildon Teen Assault and Drug Offences

Man Charged Over Basildon Teen Assault and Drug Offences

Mohammed Younas, 31, from Pitsea, is due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court charged with serious sexual and drug offences following a police investigation in Basildon. Officers responded to reports on 30 April after a teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped, taken to a secluded location in Ashlyns and assaulted.

Multiple Charges Laid

Younas faces five charges, including kidnap/false imprisonment, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, and possessing criminal property.

Swift Police Response

Police were alerted shortly after 6pm on Thursday 30 April. After extensive enquiries, Younas was arrested on Sunday 3 May and charged with the offences.

Court Appearance Scheduled

The accused is set to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 5 May to face the charges.

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Topics :Crime

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