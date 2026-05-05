The trial date has been confirmed for Frances Burba, the stepmother of Ryan Liam Morgan, the 14-year-old killed in a fatal crash on the M6 motorway in April 2025. The case will be heard at Preston Crown Court in May 2027, with proceedings expected to last four to five days.

Tragic M6 Crash

Ryan Morgan, from Morecambe, was a passenger in a Peugeot van driven by his father, Daniel Burba, when the vehicle left the southbound carriageway between junctions 34 and 33 and struck a tree. Ryan suffered fatal head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Driver Unlicensed And Uninsured

Investigations revealed Daniel Burba, aged 31, had never passed a driving test and suffered an epileptic seizure while driving, despite prior medical warnings against driving due to his risk of fits. He pleaded guilty to causing Ryan’s death while uninsured and unlicensed and received a 10-year prison sentence, serving at least two-thirds. He was also banned from driving for 14 years and five months.

Stepmother Faces Charges

Frances Burba, 37, is now facing three charges: making a false statement to obtain insurance on 20 April 2025, and two counts of aiding, abetting, counselling, and procuring Daniel Burba to drive without a licence or insurance—actions prosecutors say contributed to Ryan’s death. Frances pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been granted unconditional bail until trial.

Family And Community Impact

Ryan’s death has left his family and community devastated. Described by loved ones as funny, loving, and full of life, Ryan’s promising future was tragically cut short in a crash prosecutors say was preventable. The trial will explore Frances Burba’s alleged role in enabling Daniel Burba to drive unlawfully and her part in the events leading to Ryan’s death.