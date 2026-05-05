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CRIME SPREE Two Shoplifters Admit Tesco Theft Spree Across South England

Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

Mariana, 40, and Robert-Florin Ghencea, 28, have admitted to a nationwide shoplifting spree targeting Tesco stores following a Kent Police investigation. The couple was identified after stealing goods at the Courteney Road Tesco, Gillingham, on 21 March 2026.

Series Of Thefts Uncovered

Police linked the pair to six additional thefts at Tesco locations in Sevenoaks, Whitstable, and Folkestone. Further investigation and collaboration with Tesco’s security team revealed 26 thefts across south England between 19 February and 3 April 2026.

High-value Items Stolen

The duo targeted expensive products including Filippo Berio olive oil, Lavazza coffee beans, and Lurpak butter, stealing between £59 and £535 worth of items per incident. The total estimated value of stolen goods is around £4,630.

Arrest In Dagenham

Officers traced the Ghenceas’ vehicle to Dagenham and executed arrests at their Arnold Road home on 1 May. Robert-Florin attempted to evade capture by hiding in a garden shed but was caught alongside Mariana.

Legal Proceedings Underway

The couple were charged with 26 counts of shoplifting. At Medway Magistrates’ Court on 4 May, both admitted all offences and received conditional bail, including a ban from all Tesco stores. Sentencing is scheduled for 16 July.

Police Warning Issued

“The Ghenceas have caused havoc to businesses across south England and we are satisfied they admitted to having done so,” said Police Sergeant Sophie Lawrie. “Their offences have caused a nuisance to security staff and resulted in thousands of pounds worth of stolen items. Our officers acted swiftly to arrest them in Dagenham, sending a clear warning to others not to offend in our county.”

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