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TRAFFIC CHAOS M5 Southbound Delays Over Two Hours After Fuel Tanker Incident Near Edithmead

M5 Southbound Delays Over Two Hours After Fuel Tanker Incident Near Edithmead

The M5 southbound is facing severe traffic delays exceeding two hours between junction 22 (Edithmead) and junction 23 (Puriton) following an earlier incident involving a fuel tanker. Emergency services and highways teams are on site, with resurfacing and barrier repairs now required, causing significant disruption for motorists.

Fuel Tanker Incident

The initial event involving a fuel tanker has led to lane closures and lengthy queues along this key stretch of the M5 motorway. The exact nature of the incident remains a cause for ongoing repair work on safety barriers and the carriageway.

Long Delays Reported

Drivers can expect delays of more than two and a half hours while recovery and repair work is underway. Officials advise motorists to anticipate slow-moving traffic and congestion in the area.

Resurfacing And Repairs Needed

Following the tanker incident, highways teams confirmed that both resurfacing of the road surface and repairs to damaged barriers are essential to ensure safety and restore full traffic flow.

Travel Advice

Motorists travelling southbound on the M5 are urged to plan ahead, consider alternative routes, or delay journeys if possible to avoid getting caught in extended delays between Edithmead and Puriton.

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