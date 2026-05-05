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COURT HORROR Teacher Jamie Varley Said I Killed Baby Preston at Blackpool Hospital

Teacher Jamie Varley Said I Killed Baby Preston at Blackpool Hospital

Jamie Varley, 37, a teacher accused of abusing and murdering 13-month-old Preston Davey, was heard telling hospital staff “I f******* killed him” upon arriving at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on July 27, 2023. Varley, who had rushed into A&E with the limp baby in his arms, was described as hysterical while his boyfriend John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, followed closely behind. The case is a chilling glimpse into the tragic death of a child in Lancashire.

Hysterical Arrival At Hospital

CCTV showed Varley wearing red pyjamas, holding his head and begging medics not to let Preston die. Paramedic Simon Crabb recalled Varley saying, “I only left him for three to four minutes…he climbs, he climbs,” pleading desperately with staff. Preston was found unresponsive, dressed only in a nappy, and was put on a desk for CPR after all treatment cubicles were full.

Confession To Medics

Varley blurted out his confession that he had killed Preston, while McGowan-Fazakerley appeared calm but terrified. Despite resuscitation efforts restoring Preston’s pulse temporarily, the baby suffered cardiac arrest again and was declared dead after nearly an hour of CPR.

Disputed Cause Of Death

Varley claimed Preston fell from his bath seat while he briefly showered, but a post-mortem revealed the baby died from smothering and an acute upper airway obstruction. Prosecutors allege Preston was sexually assaulted twice that day by Varley, causing his death.

Devastated And Denial

After being told Preston could not be saved, Varley became distraught, repeatedly pleading with staff to continue resuscitation. Dr Imran Ali described him “touching the baby and begging for him to wake up,” saying, “I can’t believe this has happened, I won’t accept this, it’s my fault.” Medical records note Varley screaming hysterically and continuing mouth-to-mouth attempts.

Charges And Trial

Varley denies murder, manslaughter, sexual assault, cruelty and multiple indecent image charges. McGowan-Fazakerley denies allowing the child’s death, child cruelty, and sexual assault. The trial at Preston Crown Court is ongoing and expected to last six to eight weeks.

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