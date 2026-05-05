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PRISON ESCAPE John Laidlaw Prison Escape Sparks Major Police Search in Stockton

John Laidlaw Prison Escape Sparks Major Police Search in Stockton

Police are urgently searching for John Laidlaw, 44, who absconded from Kirklevington Grange Prison in Stockton-on-Tees on Monday afternoon, 4 May 2026. Laidlaw, convicted of three attempted murders in 2007, was last seen shortly after 2pm after finishing his shift in the prison’s public car valeting service. Authorities are appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward immediately.

Convicted Attempted Murderer On The

John Laidlaw was transferred to Kirklevington in 2024 and had been granted regular unsupervised day release. He is described as a white British man from Hertfordshire, wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, blue cargo trousers, and white trainers. Laidlaw was convicted for a shooting spree in Islington, North London, in 2006, which involved three shooting victims.

Police Launch Extensive Search

Superintendent John Wrintmore confirmed Cleveland Police were informed of Laidlaw’s disappearance around 4.30pm. Officers and police dogs are conducting land searches near the prison, with drones deployed to aid the effort. CCTV footage is being reviewed, while several lines of inquiry are underway. Police have advised the public not to approach Laidlaw if seen but to call 999 immediately.

Uncertain Whereabouts After Escape

Laidlaw was last seen near Kirklevington Grange Prison after his shift. Police do not indicate his direction or intentions and are investigating if he travelled via nearby Yarm train station either north or south. Superintendent Wrintmore noted that Laidlaw is not from the area, increasing uncertainty about his possible destination.

Public Appeal For Information

Authorities urge anyone who may have seen Laidlaw or have relevant information to contact Cleveland Police urgently. Given his violent past, police are treating the case with high priority, aiming to locate and safely recover Laidlaw as soon as possible.

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