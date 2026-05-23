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VIOLENT ATTACKER Hackney Man Jailed for Manslaughter of Vulnerable Essex Victim

Hackney Man Jailed for Manslaughter of Vulnerable Essex Victim

Bamidele Fawehinmi, 33, has been sentenced to prison after brutally abusing a vulnerable 55-year-old man, Dimitrios Tsavdaris, in Essex before abandoning him to die inside a flat in Hackney. The sentencing follows weeks of violent mistreatment and forced labour involving drug deliveries.

Brutal Abuse Uncovered

Fawehinmi subjected Dimitrios, also known as Jimmy, to prolonged abuse in Wickford, Essex, forcing him to sleep in a garage alongside dogs and compelling him to work long hours delivering drugs. This violent treatment left Dimitrios severely beaten and traumatised.

Abandonment In Hackney

On 26 January 2024, Fawehinmi drove the injured Dimitrios to a flat on Lansdowne Drive, Hackney, locked him inside, and left him there. Dimitrios was discovered dead three days later with a fractured skull, a result of the sustained violence.

Failed Escape Attempt

Attempting to evade justice, Fawehinmi tried to flee the country to Nigeria but was promptly arrested. His conviction on multiple charges, including manslaughter, led to his imprisonment.

Justice Delivered

The case highlights the severe consequences of violent abuse of vulnerable individuals and emphasises law enforcement’s commitment to protecting those at risk and prosecuting offenders.

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