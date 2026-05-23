60 Firefighters Battle Huge Factory Blaze at Oldbury Industrial Estate

Shortly before 5.30am on Saturday 23 May 2026, West Midlands Fire Service rushed to a massive factory fire at the Rood End Road Industrial Estate in Oldbury. Over 60 firefighters, including crews from Smethwick, West Bromwich, and Handsworth, tackled the blaze that engulfed a 40m by 30m single-storey factory unit.

Major Fire Response

Ten fire engines, two hydraulic platforms, specialist units, and fire officers were deployed to the scene. Firefighters used hydraulic platforms, aerial drones, and breathing apparatus to bring the fire under control.

Full Factory Involved

The entire factory building was consumed by flames, with WMFS describing the fire as involving 100% of the structure. The industrial unit’s size and intensity make this a prolonged incident.

Ongoing Incident Updates

The fire service warned that the firefight is likely to continue for some time and promised to provide further significant updates when available.

Safety Advice Issued

Local residents have been urged to keep windows and doors closed and avoid the area while the emergency response is ongoing to reduce exposure to smoke and hazards.