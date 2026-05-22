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LENGTHY SENTANCE Scott Ijomanta Jailed 10 Years for Glasgow Child Sex Abuse

Scott Ijomanta Jailed 10 Years for Glasgow Child Sex Abuse

A 38-year-old man, Scott Ijomanta, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison at Glasgow High Court for a series of violent and sexual offences against young girls in Glasgow between 2023 and 2024. The case involved the rape, assault, and abduction of a 14-year-old girl, as well as the grooming of two other 13-year-old girls. A lifelong non-harassment order was also imposed to protect the victims.

Serious Offences In Glasgow

Ijomanta’s convictions stem from offences committed across Glasgow, highlighting serious child protection concerns locally. His actions included grooming vulnerable teenagers and an abduction, resulting in a significant jail term.

Lengthy Prison Sentence

The 10-year imprisonment reflects the severity of the crimes, with the court taking a firm stance on protecting minors from abuse and exploitation.

Lifelong Non-harassment Order

Alongside the jail term, the High Court issued a lifelong non-harassment order to prevent Ijomanta from contacting or approaching the victims or others in the community.

Police And Court Response

Police and court officials emphasised the importance of reporting abuse and praised the victims’ bravery in coming forward. This sentencing serves as a clear warning against predatory behaviour targeting children.

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