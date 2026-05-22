A heatwave sparked tempers on 21 May as a mass brawl broke out among a group of women in the beer garden of The Watch House, a Wetherspoons pub on Lewisham High Street, Southeast london/">London. The scuffle, captured by witnesses, unfolded amid the rising temperatures reaching 23 degrees, highlighting how soaring heat and alcohol combined to stir tensions.

Scorching Conditions Fuel Tensions

The warm weather drew crowds to local pubs, with many enjoying the beer gardens. However, for four women at The Watch House, the heat appeared to inflame tempers, culminating in a physical altercation outside the busy venue.

Chaotic Fight Scene

The brawl involved several women exchanging blows, with one woman holding a small dog on a lead during the incident. At one point, three participants fell to the ground as others tried to separate the fighters, while other pub patrons stepped in to restore order.

Shock And Reactions

Onlookers were left stunned by the surprising confrontation. Social media users reacted with typical British banter, with one commenting, “Ah a punch up at spoons, as traditionally English as fish and chips,” while others noted the role of the warm weather and alcohol in escalating the clash.

Dog Left In Distress

The small dog present during the fight appeared visibly shocked by the chaos, attracting sympathy from viewers online concerned for the animal’s wellbeing amid the turmoil.