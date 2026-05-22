Two Teens Face Trial for Irvine Beach Murder of Kayden Moy

The tragic stabbing of 16-year-old Kayden Moy on Irvine Beach in May last year has led to a trial at the High Court in Glasgow. Jay Stewart, 18, and a 15-year-old boy stand accused of murdering Moy along with a third teenager, Cole Turley, who has pleaded guilty. The case has drawn intense attention after witness testimony revealed harrowing details of the attack and its aftermath.

Chilling Beach Attack

The incident began when Turley, Stewart, and the younger boy allegedly threw rocks at a group, including Moy, sparking a confrontation. The 17-year-old female witness told jurors that Turley stabbed Moy after he slipped to the ground, leading to repeated stabbings on the teenager’s body. She described Stewart telling her that Moy “deserved it.”

Witness Describes Final Moments

The witness recounted how Moy, struggling to breathe and losing consciousness, rested his head on her knees. She gave evidence that CPR was administered for an hour at the beach, and she later received a phone call from Moy’s distraught mother, pleading, “Please don’t tell me my baby is gone.”

Shock And Support On Scene

Another witness, 19-year-old college student Phoebe Lowry, described the harrowing scene, saying bystanders tried to help and a nurse performed CPR while they waited for emergency services. Lowry stated, “He was lying on the floor, and people were trying to help him.”

Defence And Legal Proceedings

Defending Stewart, Donald Findlay KC questioned the extent of the accused’s direct involvement, with the 17-year-old witness denying that Stewart or the 15-year-old directly assaulted Moy. Turley’s guilty plea contrasts with the other two boys’ special defence of incrimination against him. The trial, presided over by Judge Lord Scott, is ongoing.