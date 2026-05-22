Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRIAL UPDATE Two Teens Face Trial for Irvine Beach Murder of Kayden Moy

Two Teens Face Trial for Irvine Beach Murder of Kayden Moy

The tragic stabbing of 16-year-old Kayden Moy on Irvine Beach in May last year has led to a trial at the High Court in Glasgow. Jay Stewart, 18, and a 15-year-old boy stand accused of murdering Moy along with a third teenager, Cole Turley, who has pleaded guilty. The case has drawn intense attention after witness testimony revealed harrowing details of the attack and its aftermath.

Chilling Beach Attack

The incident began when Turley, Stewart, and the younger boy allegedly threw rocks at a group, including Moy, sparking a confrontation. The 17-year-old female witness told jurors that Turley stabbed Moy after he slipped to the ground, leading to repeated stabbings on the teenager’s body. She described Stewart telling her that Moy “deserved it.”

Witness Describes Final Moments

The witness recounted how Moy, struggling to breathe and losing consciousness, rested his head on her knees. She gave evidence that CPR was administered for an hour at the beach, and she later received a phone call from Moy’s distraught mother, pleading, “Please don’t tell me my baby is gone.”

Shock And Support On Scene

Another witness, 19-year-old college student Phoebe Lowry, described the harrowing scene, saying bystanders tried to help and a nurse performed CPR while they waited for emergency services. Lowry stated, “He was lying on the floor, and people were trying to help him.”

Defence And Legal Proceedings

Defending Stewart, Donald Findlay KC questioned the extent of the accused’s direct involvement, with the 17-year-old witness denying that Stewart or the 15-year-old directly assaulted Moy. Turley’s guilty plea contrasts with the other two boys’ special defence of incrimination against him. The trial, presided over by Judge Lord Scott, is ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Royal International Air Tattoo Cancelled Amid RAF Fairford Uncertainty Linked To Middle East Situation

TOP TRUMP Royal International Air Tattoo Cancelled Amid RAF Fairford Uncertainty Linked To Middle East Situation

UK News
Met Police Officer Convicted of 2018 Rape in South London

DIRTY COP Met Police Officer Convicted of 2018 Rape in South London

UK News
Remembering Lee Rigby 13 Years After Woolwich Murder

MEMORIAL TRIBUTE Remembering Lee Rigby 13 Years After Woolwich Murder

UK News
Mother’s Plea Against Knife Crime After Son’s Moss Side Stabbing Death

KNIFE WARNING Mother’s Plea Against Knife Crime After Son’s Moss Side Stabbing Death

UK News
Devizes Man Fined £2,000 for Drink Driving and Speeding in Residential Zone

DRUNK ESCAPES JAIL Devizes Man Fined £2,000 for Drink Driving and Speeding in Residential Zone

UK News
Former Leeds Teacher Richard Whitaker Jailed for Child Abuse Images

SICKO TEACHER JAILED Former Leeds Teacher Richard Whitaker Jailed for Child Abuse Images

Court News, UK News
Three Dead After Two-Car Crash on Northumberland A1 Near Alnwick

CRASH TRAGEDY Three Dead After Two-Car Crash on Northumberland A1 Near Alnwick

Breaking News, UK News
Man Claims Self-Defence in New Cross Stabbing Murder Trial

IT WASN'T ME Man Claims Self-Defence in New Cross Stabbing Murder Trial

UK News
4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gran Canaria and Canary Islands

QUAKE ALERT 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gran Canaria and Canary Islands

Breaking News, UK News
Motorcyclist Dies After Collision with Jeep Near Wroughton

FATAL COLLISION Motorcyclist Dies After Collision with Jeep Near Wroughton

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Seven Afghan Men Charged with Rape and Child Abuse in Norfolk Probe

RAPE CHARGES Seven Afghan Men Charged with Rape and Child Abuse in Norfolk Probe

UK News
Seven Afghan Men Charged with Rape and Child Abuse in Norfolk Probe

Seven Afghan Men Charged with Rape and Child Abuse in Norfolk Probe

UK News
Man Critically Injured After E-Bike Crash in Bilston

EBIKE CRASH Man Critically Injured After E-Bike Crash in Bilston

UK News
Man Critically Injured After E-Bike Crash in Bilston

Man Critically Injured After E-Bike Crash in Bilston

UK News
TV Presenter Judith Chalmers Dies Aged 90 After Alzheimer’s Battle

TV TRIBUTE TV Presenter Judith Chalmers Dies Aged 90 After Alzheimer’s Battle

UK News
TV Presenter Judith Chalmers Dies Aged 90 After Alzheimer’s Battle

TV Presenter Judith Chalmers Dies Aged 90 After Alzheimer’s Battle

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Folkestone Man Jailed 20 Years for Raping Two Women

SERIAL RAPIST Folkestone Man Jailed 20 Years for Raping Two Women

UK News
Folkestone Man Jailed 20 Years for Raping Two Women

Folkestone Man Jailed 20 Years for Raping Two Women

UK News
Person Dies in Fatal Incident on Clapham High Street

FATAL INCIDENT Person Dies in Fatal Incident on Clapham High Street

UK News
Person Dies in Fatal Incident on Clapham High Street

Person Dies in Fatal Incident on Clapham High Street

UK News
Waltham Abbey Blaze Sparks Evacuation Near Sewardstone Road Care Home

FIRE EVACUATION Waltham Abbey Blaze Sparks Evacuation Near Sewardstone Road Care Home

Breaking News, UK News
Waltham Abbey Blaze Sparks Evacuation Near Sewardstone Road Care Home

Waltham Abbey Blaze Sparks Evacuation Near Sewardstone Road Care Home

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two Men Dead After Three-Vehicle Crash Near Okehampton A386

FATAL COLLISION Two Men Dead After Three-Vehicle Crash Near Okehampton A386

UK News
Two Men Dead After Three-Vehicle Crash Near Okehampton A386

Two Men Dead After Three-Vehicle Crash Near Okehampton A386

UK News
Trowbridge Man Andrew Hews Jailed Six Years for Rape

BRUTAL ATTACK Trowbridge Man Andrew Hews Jailed Six Years for Rape

UK News
Trowbridge Man Andrew Hews Jailed Six Years for Rape

Trowbridge Man Andrew Hews Jailed Six Years for Rape

UK News
Police Seek Man Over Upskirting at Seven Sisters Station London

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Seek Man Over Upskirting at Seven Sisters Station London

UK News
Police Seek Man Over Upskirting at Seven Sisters Station London

Police Seek Man Over Upskirting at Seven Sisters Station London

UK News
Watch Live