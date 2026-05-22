Two Men Dead After Three-Vehicle Crash Near Okehampton A386

Two men have died following a three-vehicle collision on the A386 between Hatherleigh and Folly Gate near Okehampton on Tuesday 19 May. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 1.50pm involving a silver BMW estate, a white Ford Transit van, and a white Citroen Relay Luton van.

Immediate Fatality

The 33-year-old BMW driver from Okehampton was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident caused serious injuries to the 74-year-old Ford Transit driver from Bude, who was rushed to Derriford Hospital.

Second Tragic Death

Tragically, the elderly van driver died of his injuries on Thursday 21 May. Police have informed his next of kin and continue to appeal for public assistance.

Injuries And Survivors

The Citroen Relay driver escaped unharmed. Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to get in touch to support the ongoing investigation.

Police Appeal For Information