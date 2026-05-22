Five Deny Rape of Teen Girl at Gravesend Property

Five men, including three teenagers, have all pleaded not guilty to rape charges involving a teenage girl at a Gravesend property. The alleged attacks took place between March 22 and April 18 this year. The defendants appeared via videolink at Woolwich Crown Court where the charges were read out, highlighting a serious case that has gripped the South East.

Defendants Deny Charges

Ionut Dobre, 34, from Woolwich, faces two counts of rape and one count of assault by penetration, all of which he denies. Two 16-year-old boys deny two counts of rape each, while a 15-year-old boy denies one rape charge. The teenagers remain unnamed for legal reasons.

Aiding And Abetting Allegations

Benone Irofte, 46, of Gravesend, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting rape. He is accused of assisting in one attack on April 2, allegedly helping Dobre and one of the 16-year-olds commit the crime.

Trial And Court Dates

The full trial for all five defendants is scheduled to begin on October 19 and may last between four and six weeks. A pre-trial review is set for September 23, as the court prepares to examine all evidence in this high-profile case.