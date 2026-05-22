Bradford Man Jailed for Knife Rampage at Morrisons Supermarket

Milad Panjshiri, 22, an Afghan migrant, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after a violent knife rampage at a Morrisons supermarket in Bradford last December. Armed with a six-inch knife, Panjshiri smashed bottles, overturned shelves, and threatened a female staff member, causing panic among shoppers and staff.

Knife Wielding Chaos

Panjshiri stormed through the store aggressively, smashing bottles and cans while brandishing his weapon. Shelves stocked with wine were pushed over, heightening the chaos inside the supermarket.

Staff And Shoppers In Fear

The terrified staff triggered the fire alarm to bring attention to the incident, prompting shoppers—including elderly customers—to flee the scene in panic. The violent outbreak left witnesses and employees visibly shaken and in tears.

Conviction And Sentence

Bradford Crown Court found Panjshiri guilty of affray and possession of a bladed article during the attack. The judge sentenced him to 18 months in jail, reflecting the serious nature of the offence.