Two Men on Trial for Grooming and Abuse of Girls in Doncaster

Bawan Harwe, 28, with no fixed address, and Sharam Muhamadi, 20, from Doncaster, are on trial at Sheffield Crown Court, accused of grooming and sexually abusing seven girls aged 12 to 15. The offences allegedly took place in 2024, with the men targeting victims via Snapchat in Doncaster, offering cash, alcohol, drugs, and e-cigarettes before committing multiple rapes and trafficking offences.

Serious Allegations Detailed

Harwe has admitted to one count of raping a 12-year-old girl but denies all other charges. Muhamadi denies all allegations presented during the trial. Both men face multiple serious counts connected to child exploitation and sexual abuse.

Victim Testimony Shocks Jury

During the proceedings, a 12-year-old victim gave evidence describing Harwe as “a paedophile, no matter what,” highlighting the trauma and impact on the young victims.

Trial Continues At Sheffield Crown

The trial is ongoing, with the court hearing further evidence and testimony. The case remains under scrutiny as it addresses issues around social media grooming and child sexual exploitation.