Man in 70s Dies After Pedestrian Incident with HGV on Clapham High Street

A man in his 70s tragically died following a collision with a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) on Clapham High Street, London, on Friday 22 May. The Metropolitan Police were called at 11:03am after reports of the incident, and emergency services, including London Ambulance and Air Ambulance, attended the scene.

Emergency Response

Paramedics assessed and treated the man at the scene, but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at 11:36 am. His family has been informed of the death.

Clapham High Street Collision

The Met Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal pedestrian incident involving the HGV on Clapham High Street.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Authorities are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage relating to the incident to contact police. Witnesses can call 101 quoting CAD2859/22MAY26 or the North Serious Collision Investigation Unit at 0207 960 8044.