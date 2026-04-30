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TURF WARS London Man Jailed For Life Over Norwich Teen Murder in Drug Turf War

London Man Jailed For Life Over Norwich Teen Murder in Drug Turf War

Leon Bangura, 21, of Old Kent Road, London, was jailed for life at Norwich Crown Court on 30 April for the murder of 19-year-old Kalvin Taylor. The court heard Bangura stabbed Kalvin in the chest at a flat on Lefroy Road, Norwich, in a drug-related robbery. Kalvin died on 15 September 2024, with his body found days later.

Drug Turf War Motive

Judge Robinson revealed Bangura targeted Kalvin to rob him of drugs and money amid a gang turf war. Following the stabbing, Bangura fled to London but regularly returned to Norwich to sell drugs.

Victims Mothers Heartbreak

Kalvin’s mother described the loss as an “unimaginable nightmare,” grieving the chance to say goodbye or express her love before his death was confirmed.

Other Defendants Acquitted

Two other accused, Adam Dugdale and Carrie-Anne Hall, were found not guilty of murder or manslaughter. Additionally, Soulay Fornah and Matthew Holmes were acquitted of murder and assisting an offender, respectively.

Sentencing Details

Bangura’s sentence totals 31 years but was reduced to 29 years and 153 days to reflect time served in custody prior to conviction.

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