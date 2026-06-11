Belfast Man Nearly Beheaded After Helping Attacker Move In

Stephen Ogilvie, 44, was viciously attacked and nearly beheaded in Belfast on Monday after spending days helping his neighbour, 30-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker Hadi Alodid, move into the area. The shocking assault led to Alodid being charged with attempted murder, threats to kill, and possession of a bladed article. Ogilvie is now in the hospital with serious injuries while police continue to investigate the attack.

Victim Aids Attacker

Neighbours revealed that Ogilvie, known for his quiet nature and hearing difficulties, had kindly helped Alodid settle into the social housing estate just four days before the brutal attack. Described as having a “heart of gold,” Ogilvie’s willingness to support his new neighbour makes the violent assault all the more shocking to the local community.

Community Intervenes

During the brutal assault, local residents rushed to Ogilvie’s defence. One bystander struck Alodid with a hurling stick while others restrained him until police arrived. Their quick action prevented further harm, though Ogilvie’s injuries remain severe.

Life-altering Injuries

Ogilvie suffered catastrophic wounds, losing his left eye and sustaining severe damage to his right, leaving his vision at risk. Deep cuts across his face, neck, and back have left him in a serious but stable condition.

Violence Sparks Riots

The attack has sparked violent anti-immigration riots across Belfast. Despite mobs claiming to target immigrant homes, some local Irish families have had their houses burned down amid the chaos, escalating community tensions in the city.

Family Condemns Racism

“We have many migrants who make a deeply valuable contribution to our country. We depend on them to make our country work. We do not want this terrible tragedy to be used to divide people,” said Ogilvie’s family in a statement released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Authorities face mounting pressure to restore peace and protect all residents as Belfast grapples with the fallout from the attack.