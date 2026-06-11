People Smugglers Exploit Irish Border for UK Entry Charging £7,000

People smugglers are charging migrants £7,000 to guarantee entry into the UK via a loophole in the Common Travel Area (CTA) between Ireland and Northern Ireland, a route linked to the Sudanese man charged in a recent Belfast knife attack. These smuggling networks, led by Albanian gangs, promote this ‘backdoor’ route on social media, offering a safer alternative to risky Channel crossings.

Loophole in the Common Travel Area

The smugglers use the CTA, a longstanding arrangement allowing free movement between Ireland and Northern Ireland without routine immigration checks. Migrants receive fake Italian IDs to fly into Ireland, then cross the open border into Northern Ireland undetected. This method avoids UK border controls entirely, raising serious security concerns.

Sudanese Attackers Route

Hadi Alodid, 30, charged with the attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie in Belfast, is believed to have entered the UK using this exact route. Police outlined that Alodid travelled over 2,700 miles from Sudan to Paris, then flew to Dublin before taking a bus to Belfast in February 2023 — likely bypassing document checks throughout.

Rising Asylum Numbers

Home Office data reveals that Northern Ireland hosts more than 2,300 asylum seekers, representing 2.5% of the UK total. Since the 2020 post-Brexit deal, only one asylum seeker has been returned to Ireland, illustrating the loophole’s impact. Migrants previously fleeing UK deportation to Ireland are also returning unchecked after government policy shifts.

Calls For Urgent Action

Jonathan Hall KC, independent terrorism legislation reviewer, warned immigration must be viewed through a national security lens. “It’s necessary to talk about immigration in the context of national security,” he said. Labour Party chair Anna Turley confirmed ministers are actively seeking to close the loophole, stressing the importance of a fair, intelligence-led system.

Ongoing Unrest In Belfast

The knife attack sparked two nights of rioting in Belfast, with the violence spreading to Glasgow, Edinburgh, Ayr, and Southampton. The city remains under heavy police presence as authorities work to maintain order amid escalating tensions linked to the incident and migrant route exploitation.