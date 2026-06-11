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MISSING BRIT FOUND Missing Brit Mum Found Safe in Paris Reunites with Daughter

Missing Brit Mum Found Safe in Paris Reunites with Daughter

A British mother of a young daughter has been found safe and sound after weeks missing in Paris. Lucy Stemp, 28, from Tonbridge, Kent, vanished after travelling to France for a music festival. Following an urgent appeal by family, friends, and authorities including the British Embassy and Interpol, Lucy was located and has now returned home to reunite with her daughter, Gracie Anne.

Heartfelt Family Reunion

Lucy’s stepfather, Sean, confirmed her safe return on 10 June after almost two weeks of no contact. The family expressed relief and joy as Lucy was welcomed back, taking time with loved ones to recover from the ordeal.

Urgent Search Kickstarts Hope

The search began after Lucy was last seen in the Bercy district of Paris. Friends and relatives launched a public appeal on 30 May, which gained traction across social media and attracted support from expats and UK authorities abroad.

Festival Trip Turns Troubling

Lucy had travelled to Brest for a music festival before heading to Paris. Her disappearance sparked immediate concern due to her vulnerable status and her role as a devoted mother, with many urging urgent action to find her.

Community Relief And Support

Public reaction flooded social channels with messages of relief and well-wishes. Supporters praised the efforts that led to Lucy’s safe return, reflecting the impact of community and official cooperation during Missing Person" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">missing person cases.

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