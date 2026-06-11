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KNIFE ATTACK Aylesbury Teen Stabbed On Whitehall Lane Arrest Made

Aylesbury Teen Stabbed On Whitehall Lane Arrest Made

Thames Valley Police arrested an 18-year-old man from Aylesbury after a teenager was stabbed on Whitehall Lane and Oxford Road at around 7:10pm on Wednesday, 10 June 2026. Emergency services, including paramedics, armed officers and a police helicopter, responded swiftly. The stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing left the victim with multiple wounds; he is now in hospital in a stable condition.

Victim Hospitalised

The victim, a male in his late teens, was chased and stabbed before being rushed to hospital. Doctors report he remains stable following treatment for several stab wounds.

Police Arrest Suspect

An 18-year-old Aylesbury man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a knife in public and possession of cannabis. He remains in police custody while investigations continue.

Crime Scene On Oxford Road

Officers sealed off Oxford Road between the Hen and Chickens roundabout and Buckingham Street roundabout, closing the road overnight. A knife was recovered at the scene as forensic teams gathered evidence.

Investigation Underway

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wheaton said: “We have arrested a man following this isolated stabbing in Aylesbury and we are not looking for anyone else at this time. We have a large scene in place to recover as much evidence as possible. I understand the impact on the public and thank everyone for their patience. Witnesses or anyone in the area at 7.10pm are urged to contact police.”

How To Help Police

  • Call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference number 43260291017
  • Report online via the Thames Valley Police website
  • Visit a police station or speak to a uniformed officer
  • Provide anonymous info through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or their website

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Topics :Crime

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