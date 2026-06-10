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RIOTS INTENSIFY Water Cannon Used as Belfast Riots Follow Belfast Stabbing

Water Cannon Used as Belfast Riots Follow Belfast Stabbing

Police deployed water cannon in north Belfast as riots entered a second night following a stabbing attack that left an NHS worker seriously injured. Officers in riot gear faced violent protests around ten minutes from Belfast city centre, where crowds hurled projectiles and set fires after Monday’s stabbing involving 30-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker Hadi Alodid. Alodid appeared in court charged with attempted murder after NHS radiographer Stephen Ogilvie was left partially blinded.

Riot Police Respond

Approximately 20 police vehicles moved into position as protesters dressed in black threw objects at officers. A water cannon was deployed to disperse the crowd, with riot police advancing while the demonstrators retreated from the area where unrest flared late into the evening.

Justice Ministers Warning

Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister pledged to use the full force of the law against those involved in the violent disturbances, signalling a crackdown on rioters linked to the unrest following the stabbing incident.

Violence Spreads To Scotland

Disturbances also erupted across Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Ayr, with two police officers and three members of the public injured. In Glasgow, worshippers were locked inside the Central Mosque as demonstrators attempted to reach the building. Police arrested three men aged 18 and 31 during the unrest.

Scottish Government Response

Scottish First Minister John Swinney condemned the violence, describing the protests as “unacceptable” and issuing a firm warning against further demonstrations. He called on the public to avoid another night of disorder and confirmed additional arrests would follow if unrest continued.

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Topics :Crime

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