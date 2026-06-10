Brighton Staff Assaulted At Station After Ejecting Disruptive Men

British Transport Police are investigating a serious assault on a Brighton railway station staff member after a confrontation with two disruptive men on the night of Friday, 27 February. The victim, who had asked the men to leave the station following disorderly behaviour on a train from Shoreham-by-Sea, was punched during the attack and suffered skull fractures requiring hospital treatment.

Brutal Midnight Attack

The incident occurred just after midnight when a member of Brighton station staff confronted two men who had caused disruption while travelling by train. What started as an effort to remove them escalated quickly, resulting in a violent assault that left the victim unconscious.

Severe Injuries Sustained

Following the punch to the head, the staff member was rushed to hospital, where doctors confirmed fractures to the skull. The attack has raised safety concerns for railway workers and prompted urgent police action.

Police Seek Public Help

British Transport Police have released CCTV images of the suspects, appealing for anyone who recognises the men to come forward. Potential witnesses are urged to contact the force by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 7 of 27 February. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Ongoing Enquiry Continues

Investigators remain active on the case, emphasising the importance of public assistance in identifying the two men believed to have vital information about the assault.