Three Men Jailed After £10K Drug Cash Found Near A1 Crash Site Peterborough

Three men — Joshua Munton, 24, Harvey Webb, 21, and Miles Starbuck, 19 — were arrested after a car crash near the A1 southbound slip road at Stibbington, Peterborough, on 27 June 2024. Police linked them to illegal drug activity following the discovery of more than £10,000 in cash stashed near the crash site. Emergency services responded after two iPhone crash alerts triggered a rapid police arrival.

Crash Triggers Police Search

Officers found Munton with serious facial injuries and a suspected broken hip beside the Vauxhall Corsa involved in the crash. Webb, the driver, was also at the scene, while Starbuck emerged from nearby woods, covered in blood. Witness information led police to a Louis Vuitton bag hidden close to a bus stop near the accident.

10730 In Cash And Evidence

The designer handbag contained £10,730, a balaclava, three sets of keys, and a bank card not named to any of the men. Police financial checks revealed unexplained cash sums in their accounts: Munton held £30,000 across three accounts, Starbuck over £45,000, and Webb nearly £20,000, none declared as income.

Drug Evidence Found

Examination of the men’s phones showed clear evidence of involvement in drug dealing. Starbuck was caught with two bags of cocaine with his DNA, a Rolex watch, and an additional £5,000 in cash. The Louis Vuitton bag also contained DNA from Webb and Munton.

Sentences Delivered At Peterborough Crown

Webb, from Stamford, admitted multiple charges including drug supply, possessing and concealing criminal property, and causing serious injury by careless driving. Munton, also from Stamford, pleaded guilty to drug-related offences and concealing criminal property. Starbuck of Langtoft admitted similar charges. The court sentenced Munton to five years in prison, including consideration of a separate stabbing case. Starbuck received a two-year suspended sentence with 120 hours unpaid work, while Webb got a two-year suspended sentence with 100 hours unpaid work, a 20-day rehabilitation order, and a one-year driving ban.