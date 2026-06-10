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BADGE WARNING Immigration Staff Warned England Badges Could Intimidate Asylum Seekers

Immigration Staff Warned England Badges Could Intimidate Asylum Seekers

Immigration detention officers in England have been warned against wearing England badges or flags during the 2025 World Cup, amid concerns these symbols could intimidate migrants in holding centres. The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) reported two instances this summer where staff at a short-term holding facility displayed England flags on their uniforms. The move has sparked controversy as the national team prepares to face Croatia next week.

Concerns Over Professional Standards

The IMB report highlighted how displaying England flags risks creating perceptions of bias or intimidation, especially following recent anti-immigration protests where flag-waving played a prominent role. The board raised serious questions about professional conduct and workplace culture within immigration detention centres.

Immigration Detention Issues Persist

Jane Leech, interim national chair of the IMB, warned that the broader immigration detention system in the UK suffers from repeated failures. She stated, “We have seen patterns repeat, warnings ignored, and risks re-emerge in different forms.” The report exposed ongoing problems such as routine handcuffing during transfers, excessive force, and prolonged detention of vulnerable individuals.

Health And Welfare Decline

Leech emphasised the human cost of current detention practices, saying migrants’ health often worsens while held, with delays in medical care and increased distress. “These are outcomes we observe directly, not theoretical risks,” she said, calling on the Home Office for stronger oversight and accountability to prevent avoidable harm to those detained.

Political Backdrop And Patriotism Debate

The badge guidance arrives amid tensions over Operation Raise the Colours, a campaign encouraging patriotic displays during the tournament. Downing Street stated that Sir Keir Starmer “has always talked about his pride in being British” and affirmed that English flags are displayed around Downing Street when England’s teams compete.

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