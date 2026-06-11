Man Stabbed Near Swindon Rugby Club Greenbridge Road June 2024

A man in his 20s was stabbed on a field near Swindon Rugby Club, Greenbridge Road, shortly before 4pm on Tuesday 9 June 2024. Emergency services rushed the victim to hospital, where he was treated and later discharged. Wiltshire Police cordoned off the area around the club’s car park as they launched an investigation into the attack.

Rugby Club Responds

Swindon Rugby Club released a statement clarifying the Stabbing" href="https://uknip.co.uk/topic/stabbing/" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing occurred outside the club grounds on an adjacent field. The club was closed at the time, and the incident is not connected to the rugby club itself. The club says it is cooperating fully with police enquiries.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Wiltshire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the stabbing or any related altercation to come forward. Officers have thanked members of the public for their support and stressed the importance of community assistance in progressing the investigation.

Investigation Continues

A scene was established at the rugby club immediately following the attack but has since been lifted. Wiltshire Police confirmed no arrests have been made so far and are continuing to gather evidence to identify suspects.

Victims Condition

The injured man was treated in the hospital and discharged following medical care. No further details about his injuries have been released by police or medical staff. If you witnessed the incident or have any information, please contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting reference 54260068868.