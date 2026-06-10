Five Men Held After £34m Cocaine Haul Seized Off Eastbourne Coast

Five men aged between 32 and 49, from Scotland and Eastbourne, were arrested following a major National Crime Agency (NCA) operation off the south coast. The arrests took place on Monday afternoon at Eastbourne Marina after officers recovered 425kg of cocaine, worth an estimated £34 million, thrown into the English Channel.

Major Cocaine Seizure

The NCA made the arrests after four men returned aboard the fishing vessel New Horizon carrying the drugs. A fifth man was detained separately on land upon their arrival at the harbour.

Multi-agency Takedown

The operation involved the NCA’s Maritime, Aviation & Military Intervention Cell, the Joint Maritime Security Centre, Sussex Police, and Police Scotland. Several locations were also searched as part of the investigation.

Significant Blow To Crime Groups

Carl Barrass, senior investigating officer at the NCA, emphasised the impact of the seizure, stating: “The recovery of this quantity of cocaine represents a significant loss to the organised crime group behind its importation and will impact its ability to continue operating.”

Ongoing Commitment

He added: “Combating the threat of Class A drugs is a priority for the NCA and we will continue to work with partners at home and abroad to protect the public.”